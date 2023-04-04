XRUN (XRUN) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $306.66 million and $104,832.92 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

