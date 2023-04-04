XSGD (XSGD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $72.19 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

