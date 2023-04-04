XYO Price Hits $0.0053 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $68.30 million and $1.34 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

