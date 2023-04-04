Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $137.51. 758,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,624. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

