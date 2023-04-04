Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.88

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.