Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. 861,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.