208,262 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,832,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $481.75. 325,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,103. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

