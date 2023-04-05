3,100 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

