49,899 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 220,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.