49,899 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 220,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

