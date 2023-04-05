90,386 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,077,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.