90,386 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,077,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.