Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 55,306 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

