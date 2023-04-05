AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.62-$11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.62-11.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. 5,364,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,100. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $298,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

