Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.