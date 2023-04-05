ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $12.30. ACM Research shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 666,084 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

