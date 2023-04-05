ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $12.30. ACM Research shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 666,084 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
