Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.46. 599,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,476. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $455.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.