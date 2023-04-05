Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 127,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 442,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
