Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 127,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 442,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

About Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.