Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

