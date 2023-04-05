Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 95,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 270,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $977.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Afya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 991,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 448,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 404,592 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.