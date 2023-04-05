Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.47

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 6729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
Ajinomoto Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.09.
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.
