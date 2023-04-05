Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,572 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,052. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

