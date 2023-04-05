Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AA traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $128,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

