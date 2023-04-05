Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.