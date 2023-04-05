Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

