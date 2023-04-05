Alesco Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EFAV opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.
