Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.26. 754,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 247,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
