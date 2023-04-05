Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.31. Approximately 261,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,545,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

