Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 75,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,846,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

