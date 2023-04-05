Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

