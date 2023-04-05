Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
