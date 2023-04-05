AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,885,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 22,045,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,541,980. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

