Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

