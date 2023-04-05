AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 2,445 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

