AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $38.34 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $38,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

