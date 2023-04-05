AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $165,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.36. 56,506,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,967,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

