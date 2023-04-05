Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.20. 1,038,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,314. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

