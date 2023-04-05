Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $67,813.68 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 980,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,001,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 1,304,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,506. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

