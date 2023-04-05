Analysts Offer Predictions for Rumble Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rumble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17. Rumble has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

