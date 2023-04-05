Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 5th (ACI, BHP, BITF, IGM, JANX, PEAK, PINS, QRVO, SPMYY, SWKS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 5th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of. Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$44.00.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

