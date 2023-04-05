Analysts’ Upgrades for April 5th (AMBA, BFS, BPOP, COLB, FITB, GPRK, HBAN, HCA, IRMD, KIRK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 5th:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

