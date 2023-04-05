Analyzing L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) & Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $259.46, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.20 $1.06 billion $5.47 36.09 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.33 $405.00 million $2.10 6.52

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Leonardo DRS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

