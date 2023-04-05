Analyzing Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Peers

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -21.49% 17.44% -5.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 196 596 1208 40 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 288.89%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 51.76%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.43, suggesting that their average share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.89 Pineapple Energy Competitors $735.15 million $10.67 million -15.98

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

