Andrew Warden Sells 3,221 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,221 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $31,662.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 162,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

About Semrush

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semrush by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

