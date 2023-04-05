Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

