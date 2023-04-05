ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.4 %

ANSS stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,330. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.27.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

