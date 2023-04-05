Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $562,482.01 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

