Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 6,444 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Price Performance

APPN traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 223,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,398. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

