Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 479,866 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

