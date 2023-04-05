ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) fell 23.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Down 23.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.48.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSIY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.