Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $354.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

