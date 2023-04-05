Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.6%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 128,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,206,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Arhaus Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

