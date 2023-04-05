Ark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.89 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and $35.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004489 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002969 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,100,798 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.